The Audit
Shaping Government Spending Choices to Reflect Taxpayer Preferences
We're paying the bills, why shouldn't we have a say?
Mar 9
David Clinton
What if Canada's Income Tax Rate Was Zero?
It won't happening. And perhaps it shouldn't happen. But we can talk.
Mar 6
David Clinton
Is Government Funding for Book Publishing Effective?
I’ve written about federal government arts funding in the past.
Mar 2
David Clinton
February 2025
How the Government-Communications Industry Threatens Free Speech
And just what is it that they're so busy trying to communicate?
Feb 27
David Clinton
What Do MPs Actually Do in Committee?
A primary function of parliamentary committees is the many reports they produce. Why?
Feb 25
David Clinton
Bad Research Still Costs Good Money
I have my opinions about which academic research is worth funding with public money and which isn’t.
Feb 23
David Clinton
What Do Human Rights Tribunals Actually Do?
And why do so few of their cases ever reach a conclusion?
Feb 20
David Clinton
Are We Winning the Patient-to-Doctor Ratio War?
The fact that millions of Canadians lack primary healthcare providers is a big deal.
Feb 16
David Clinton
Tracking Federal Funding Through Layers (and Layers) of Non-Profits
How significant Canadian government funding found its way into Hamas hands
Feb 13
David Clinton
What Elon Musk's DOGE Boys Teach Us About Canadian Governance
Some time back, I boldly asserted that an all-of-government program review aimed at cutting whatever can’t be justified might not be so difficult:
Feb 11
David Clinton
Do Minimum Wage Laws Accomplish Anything?
All the smart people tell us that, one way or another, increasing the minimum wage will change society.
Feb 9
David Clinton
Another Way To Transition to a Post-CBC World
I’ve previously broken down program spending numbers based on CBC’s mandated reporting.
Feb 6
David Clinton
