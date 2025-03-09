The Audit

The Audit

February 2025

How the Government-Communications Industry Threatens Free Speech
And just what is it that they're so busy trying to communicate?
  
David Clinton
2
What Do MPs Actually Do in Committee?
A primary function of parliamentary committees is the many reports they produce. Why?
  
David Clinton
2
Bad Research Still Costs Good Money
I have my opinions about which academic research is worth funding with public money and which isn’t.
  
David Clinton
1
What Do Human Rights Tribunals Actually Do?
And why do so few of their cases ever reach a conclusion?
  
David Clinton
1
Are We Winning the Patient-to-Doctor Ratio War?
The fact that millions of Canadians lack primary healthcare providers is a big deal.
  
David Clinton
6
Tracking Federal Funding Through Layers (and Layers) of Non-Profits
How significant Canadian government funding found its way into Hamas hands
  
David Clinton
4
What Elon Musk's DOGE Boys Teach Us About Canadian Governance
Some time back, I boldly asserted that an all-of-government program review aimed at cutting whatever can’t be justified might not be so difficult:
  
David Clinton
9
Do Minimum Wage Laws Accomplish Anything?
All the smart people tell us that, one way or another, increasing the minimum wage will change society.
  
David Clinton
12
Another Way To Transition to a Post-CBC World
I’ve previously broken down program spending numbers based on CBC’s mandated reporting.
  
David Clinton
2
