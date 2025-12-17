The Audit

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10h

Brillaint breakdown on the actual numbers here. Including debt servicing in the healthcare cost calc is really smart because it shows the true fiscal burden instead of just the upfront spending. The $9,195 vs $5,000 gap basically obliterates the whole "Americans have private healthcare" talking point when taxpayers are footing nearly double what Canadians pay. I've seen this play out in state budgets where healthcare obligations keep crowding out everything lese, and most people have no idea how much public money is already in the system.

GJS's avatar
GJS
1d

I'm midway through Dr. Brian Day's book ("My Fight for Canadian Healthcare: A thirty-year battle to put patients first") so your post is timely. One of the things he posits is that in the American system, a stunning amount of funding is consumed by the endless lineup of people and organizations who do nothing but process paper and shift money around. Canada is not much better, of course. Literally legions of keyboard warriors employed by the Feds, every one of the provinces, "regional health teams", individual hospitals and clinics, all carving away funds that could have been/should have been used to hire more physicians and nurses, buy more MRI machines, build another surgical suite.

