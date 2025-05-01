The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
8h

Single payer health care monopoly sanctity is just one of hundreds of elements of Canada's sociologically toxic politics that make western separation so appealing as nothing can seemingly change for the better within confederation. It is a disgrace that people who want to spend their own money on their own health care are not allowed to do so within their own country. Having had to flee the deranged dominion for surgery that would have required waiting times that would have left me broke, crippled and likely incontinent, I told the president of the BCMA that the most significant component of our health care safety net was the Nexus lane at the border.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg West's avatar
Greg West
8h

I enjoyed this article. Good topic worthy of much discussion. One minor quibble: we already do have private health care. Ever go to a dentist or an optometrist?

So, we do have a hybrid model in Canada. There are also numerous private clinics offering various services here in BC. Everything from Physiotherapy to getting a vasectomy. Isn’t that healthcare?

Should there be more private clinics? Fair question.

I don’t know.

Many worry that increasing privatization will:

1. lead to increased costs overall for healthcare,

2. Siphon the best doctors and nurses away from public system while also leaving the most difficult (ie costly to treat) cases in the public hospitals, and

3. result in wealthy folks getting prioritized and to the front of lines (ethically a repulsive outcome for many Canadians, rightly so.)

address those concerns without hand waving them away, and you’ve probably got something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture