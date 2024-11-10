It’s always fun to see how Canada’s healthcare system ranks against the rest of the world. But it could also be useful, because such comparisons might just point to what we can change to make things better here at home. So when I recently came across some rankings on the World Population Review site, I couldn’t resist diving in.

The site featured multiple rankings, including five separate measures of overall quality of healthcare:

The really nice thing about having easy access to all five of those rankings is that we’re getting a broad range of methodologies, increasing the chances that the numbers will actually mean something.

Overall Rankings

The first thing I did was normalize and combine the scores from all five rankings. Hopefully, this will give us a more robust comparison. Canada came in at number 34 (out of 196 countries). The U.S. - which spends far more on healthcare per capita than anyone else - ranked 41st and the U.K. was just one stop higher. Here are the top 15:

Overall Healthcare Rankings

After seeing those results, my first thought was “Colombia in third place? Really?” While I can’t be completely confident this isn’t just a weird statistical anomaly, it does seem that Colombia’s reputation for medical tourism and general affordability could be playing legitimate roles here.

Other Metrics

Besides the overall rankings, World Population Review also provided specific rankings, including ICU beds per capita, procedure wait times, and best doctors. Let’s look at those one at a time.

Here are the top-14 ranked nations for ICU beds per 100,000 residents (Canada is tied for 10th spot with Japan):

Despite scoring 46th overall, Turkey is particularly well stocked in the ICU beds department. That’s certainly an important measure of preparedness, but it’s obviously not the whole story.

Only 16 countries were rated by median wait times for surgery. Specifically the data covered cataract surgery, hip replacements, and knee replacements. Here are the average wait times (in days) for a combination of all three procedure categories:

Canada’s 97-day delays earn it ninth place overall, but for people living with pain while waiting for solutions, that’s small consolation.

Determining the country with the “best doctors” is only incrementally sillier than the average patient assuring us that Hospital X has the best doctors in town. How do you measure “best”? And where did you go to get data that’ll intelligently cover every doctor?

The World Population Review points us to BSCHOLARLY for help - although I really don’t know how useful it’ll be. You see, that ranking isn’t much more than an enumeration of famous medical discoveries and innovations. Canada’s relatively high ranking, for instance, seems to be based on Banting’s discovery of insulin (in 1923!) and Roberta Bondar being the first neurologist to travel to space.

Nevertheless, we’ll throw this one into the mix, too:

The best doctors data also covered doctor density (i.e., the number of doctors per 100,000 population). Here’s how that looked:

Canada ranked 74th with 25 doctors/100k.

Measuring Correlation

I then ran a regression analysis for three of those measures against our overall healthcare ranking (I left wait times out). Was I in for a surprise.

The coefficient for ICU beds per 100,000 residents was 0.4467 (with a p-value of 0.216). That suggests a statistically insignificant correlation with healthcare quality. Fine.

Higher densities of doctors in your population are apparently negatively correlated to the quality of healthcare (coefficient: -0.5366, p-value: 0.035). If we knew that the relationship was causative (which we don’t), it would mean that more doctors lead to worse outcomes. Interesting.

But here’s the real kicker: somehow, there’s a positive and statistically significant correlation (coefficient: 2.5303, p-value: 0.007) between the discoveries and innovation rank and overall quality of healthcare! After all these years, good ole Fred Banting is still making a difference.

Weighing the Quality of Funding Models

Can we use our overall healthcare quality data to identify the most effective funding model? Perhaps.

Broadly speaking, developed countries use one of three classes of funding models:

Universal public healthcare funded by general tax revenues.

Social Health Insurance (SHI), where the government requires employers and individuals to contribute premiums to health insurance providers. There’ll often be safety nets for low income or unemployed people.

Two-tier systems where private healthcare providers are allowed to exist side-by-side with publicly-funded systems.

Among the 38 OECD member countries (excluding Costa Rica, for which I couldn’t find complete data), 20 use some form of SHI, 15 (including Canada) have tax-funded care, and two (the U.S. and Mexico) have two-tier systems.

Sort of.

You see, there are so many subtle variations between, say, SHI implementations, that it’s possible to define some systems as either SHI or two-tier. Specifically, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Israel have private insurance markets that are strong enough to be considered a second tier.

Nevertheless, I went with a tighter definition for two-tier that covered only the U.S. and Mexico. Here are the average scores for each category:

Tax funded: 379

SHI: 373

Two-tier: 384

A higher score equals higher quality of care. The numbers are close enough to each other to suggest that the particular funding system a country uses may not have all that much impact on healthcare quality. Perhaps, then, we should focus more on cost effectiveness.