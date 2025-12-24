The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
1h

I always enjoy a Greatest Hits album, David, and this one certainly delivers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Britannicus's avatar
Britannicus
1h

Merry Christmas, David.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture