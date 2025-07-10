The Audit

Rick Gibson
3h

I’ve been looking at the literature on psychoactive substances, and it’s interesting that there’s little correlation between the harms and the government response. Alcohol causes all sorts of problems, short and long term, in a subset of users, and it’s sold by government under a specific set of regulations, presumably to mitigate the harms, although not very successfully. Tobacco is harmful, as we all know, but remains legal, with the government regulating price through taxation and supply through regulations, again not very successfully, given the ready availability of illegal smokes. Cannabis is also harmful (and can be quite addictive), but was legalized, and the government would love to turn it into a profit centre, like alcohol, but they can’t compete with the “private sector”. At the other end we have opioids, which are useful for things like acute pain, as well as for recreational drug use, but again some users get into trouble. We’ve gone from “prohibition” to “decriminalization” to “safer supply” and “opioid agonist therapy”, the latter two of which are costing us a lot of money, all in the name of harm reduction, although the extent to which they reduce harms is up for debate. In between, of course, are all sorts of things taken for recreational purposes, all with varying harms and benefits, all subject to differing government regulation.

Bottom line is that addictive and harmful psychoactive drugs can fall anywhere on a spectrum from government supplied to government regulated to more or less unregulated. Makes no sense!

GJS
4h

Growth in the popularity of food delivery services (UberEATS, etc.) in Canada tracks almost exactly with increased cannabis usage. Just sayin'...

Might our collective growing fondness for the jazz cabbage be part of our national productivity problem? Stoners aren't exactly known for their work ethic.

Commercial cannabis entrepreneurs and their weed activist friends did a nice collab vis a vis selling straight folks on the idea that weed was harmless.

