The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABossy's avatar
ABossy
Mar 3, 2024

Interesting article. Personally I’m skeptical about the women’s pay equity issue. It’s illegal to pay less to a woman doing the same job as a man so I suspect there are nuances there that aren’t being considered. Thanks for the information on the cannabis state of affairs! My only particular concern for legalization at the time was the lack of good studies on its effects, especially long-term. It was understood to be harmless because people had been using for decades, and as my stoner uncle said, “I’m fine”. That’s not “evidence”. And while I still think it’s relatively harmless for most folks, some disturbing effects on the developing brain are coming to light. That’s why I’m seriously concerned about the psylocybin promoters setting up clinics for therapy all over the country (and charging a hefty fee!). I’ll wait for the studies to come out first, thank-you very much.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture