The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
1d

Excellent! I love your figures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Britannicus's avatar
Britannicus
1d

Happily, I earned my promotion within the federal government partly because my position was deemed ‘bilingual’ and I met that criterion. It’s the way that The System works but I can’t say that I agree with it. I encountered many a civil servant who was *officially* bilingual but who really couldn’t conduct a meaningful conversation in their second language; they’d just passed the government language school programme, which generally teaches bureaucratese. A year or two later, having hardly needed their French on the Prairies, they’d lost their vocabulary but remained in their position as their language profile was valid for five years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture