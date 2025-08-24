The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
1d

Sir, you conclude with, "... while it’s complicated, after a decade of trying, Canada’s actual emissions haven’t necessarily dropped."

Absolutely, it is complicated. Our worsers (definitely not our betters!) in Otterwer are, as you have pointed out, not particularly qualified in these areas but they - and so many others - keep parroting the line that "The science is settled!" when it clearly isn't. Truly, we don't really know how to ask the question, let alone determine if the answer has been "settled."

It is all well and good to be precautionary but so, so, so much of the "green transition" agenda is clearly composed of destruction of our existing economy for terrifically uncertain future non-benefits.

It would be one thing if the proponents said that we should take this "new path" out of an abundance of caution and we then debate on that basis but, no, they insist that "the science is settled" - a canard, to be certain - when it isn't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robin Ford's avatar
Robin Ford
1d

I very much support the precautionary principle and am happy to support the scientific consensus, recognizing that we never have enough good data and the science is continually evolving. What I do not support is poorly planned and poorly monitored public expenditure, like much of what you list. Big $$$ could be better spent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture