The Audit

Greg West
18h

I grew up in a household where the cbc was on the radio frequently. As an adult I too for many years had the cbc as a default news source. It was around 2010 when I started to listen less and become aware of their active suppression (avoidance?) of stories they (or their paymasters) didn’t want discussed. I hardly listen anymore. They seem to cover a narrow range of stories, and rarely ask the follow up questions which I would expect.

Here in BC for a long time they avoided news stories about cost of housing and anything on foreign ownership issues when housing prices were completely dis-associating from local levels of affordability. You would think someone would be interested in ‘following the money’. That’s when I realized something rotten was going on at CBC Vancouver news room that was a deliberate avoidance. It was also the time when anyone asking about foreign money in real estate was labeled as racist as an attempt to avoid the topic.

I was someone who used to default to the cbc website for local news, and still do check it for headlines. Once I saw a story at lunch, and when I wanted to show a friend in the evening it was already gone. Google found it but the story link was gone from the cbc news page. Already archived at 7pm when the story had just appeared at 9 am that morning. Meanwhile other stories would sit on the website for many days.

It’s the stories they don’t cover (that need to be covered) that are most concerning. Democracy can’t work without independent scrutiny and the accountability that occurs from putting a spotlight on political decisions. Regardless of political party.

It’s not just the CBC either to be fair. The corporate media clearly has their own bias on various issues also.

Keep up the good research and reporting.

Bullseye
19h

Outstanding work David. Thank you for this! It provides a strong analytical context for what the vast majority who read ALL sources of Canadian news have known by observation and anecdotally for a long, long time.

