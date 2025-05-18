The Audit

Perhaps the news media should focus on reporting the news objectively which means leaving out the little biased snide remarks which inevitably appear in stories. Much of what passes for news reporting has the appearance of an opinion piece. Report the story and let the reader, based on an accurate unbiased piece, come to their own conclusions and form their own opinions.

As you note in your introductory sentence, we "' often hear people saying that a "healthy news media industry enhances democracy'."

That truism is so common but I have not previously seen anyone attempt to measure or test the accuracy of the statement so kudos to you. Whether you achieved your objective or whether finding sufficient "evidence" [the use of quotation marks is quite, quite deliberate simply because I am uncertain as to what would comprise actual evidence], I cannot say. But, as I say, kudos to you for trying. I can say that I found your attempt quite interesting.

The reader responses herein are interesting; there are many who are dismissive of the Ceeb and a few who are [in my view] disgruntled that you are not massively praising the Mother Corp. 'Twas ever thus when discussing public policy questions.

As I note above, I have not previously seen any attempt to measure the accuracy of the statement. It seems to me that if the Ceeb was actually doing it's job, it would make a valiant attempt - with much more resources than are available to you - to find a way to answer the question. It is, after all, in the Ceeb's own interest. Yes, many folks might be dismissive of results of such a project but if it is properly done and presented, it would be hard to ignore.

So, to put it another way, the Ceeb already has massive resources and is soon to receive much more from our new Prime Minister. I expect that the Ceeb could seek out some very highly qualified and impartial academic (or some such) and hire them to undertake a project such as yours but with much more resources (money of course, but also access to not only Ceeb but also other publicly available newsies) and with distinctly unique ways of measuring the civic health, etc.

Given your public eminence (much more than we your readers, you understand), you might make such a recommendation to the Ceeb itself, a Parliamentary committee (you DID get to testify, after all - eminence, etc.) or some such.

