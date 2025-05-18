I often hear people saying that a "healthy news media industry enhances democracy”. But is there any objective way to measure what "healthy" means, what "enhancing democracy" means, and whether the two are actually correlated?

For argument’s sake, I’ll define a “strong democracy” as a society where there’s genuine and open public dialog, where most people engage in civic life - especially by voting - and whose public institutions:

Act in good faith

Are not corrupt

Work to represent the will of the people

In my unscientific opinion, so long as unhappy Albertans are talking about a separation referendum and political activism rather than armed revolution, I’d say the citizens are still carrying their share of the load. Should the Front de libération du Red Deer blow up its first Canada Post mailbox, I’ll reconsider.

No journalist can be perfectly apolitical - they’re (arguably) human, after all - but they can certainly be objective and fair. And deciding which stories a media organization will suppress will have at least as much of an influence on media consumers as how the stories that do get through are reported. So I’ll suggest that the ideal of a “healthy news media” includes:

Respect for accuracy and transparency

Being upfront about ideological bias

Independence from external or internal censorship

A commitment to inform rather than persuade (besides stuff on the op-ed page)

To say that Canada's establishment print media market as a whole skews hard left (or hard right) is simply incorrect. There are multiple major newspapers unreservedly leaning toward both sides of the political spectrum. When it comes to broadcast media, I have to acknowledge my ignorance: I’ve never actually owned a TV and I haven't watched a TV news broadcast since peak Knowlton Nash. But I still stand by my analysis of CBC.ca “news” coverage from a year ago.

Nevertheless, it would be helpful if we could somehow measure the impact media actually has on civil society.

Or perhaps there’s no point. After all, if only a small and shrinking number of Canadians actually consume traditional news media, what kind of an impact could they have? By way of illustration, I’ve written about how CBC English language news has a share that’s around two percent of the television market (which probably translates to less than one percent of Canadians).

Public trust in traditional media is - to be gentle - limited. When asked in the Canadian Medical Association 2025 health and media annual tracking survey about how well they think news organizations in Canada are doing when it comes to presenting a “balanced view without biases”, only 38 percent of participants (from outside Quebec) responded with either "good" or "very good". And responding to a question about the main way they came across news in the past week, only 35 percent of all respondents answered "TV", and nine percent "directly on websites of apps of news organizations". Those aren’t encouraging numbers.

In an imaginary world where nearly everyone regularly and faithfully got their news from traditional sources, it would make sense to assess the impact they’re having on society as a whole. But we don’t live in that imaginary world.

Perhaps, before begging for billions of dollars in public support, traditional media organizations should first focus on rebuilding public trust…and their customer base.