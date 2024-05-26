The Audit

John Chittick
May 26, 2024

Since the implementation of cable and satellite, there's been no reason for the CBC to exist. It is even more redundant now that it's slowly dying corporate media clones mostly compete in leftist bilge. When Trudeau put them on the take as well, he wasn't buying their partisanship which was already in the bag, he was subsidizing their employment as raw political favour.

I lived in the US for 6 of 8 years of the Obama administration before returning to Canada where I discovered a people who fawned over a President who was otherwise deceitful, transformative and ideologically opposed to what America was intended to be about but he was charismatic. The Canadian media was responsible for engineering the Obama envy leading up to the 2016 election of "our Obama" in Trudeau.

Liam Gee
May 26, 2024

Like many things political, you first sense there is a wrongness to the reporting you are being subjected to, then after thorough surfing, and targeted internet searches you start to see the stories being told on the CBC are being told in a manner that does a certain injustice to the story, and slants the narrative in a manner that is most favourable to the Trudeau government, but is cleverly lacking detail in a manner that could be defended in a court of law. Lacking in detail, the CBC is not actively false, merely we call their coverage, false adjacent... The CBC has been largely unwatchable for many years now.

I continue to check in, try to reassess, perhaps I am pleasantly surprised by coverage of a story I am already familiar with, before being hit by "NEWS" coverage that can best be summarized by the list of headlines you have included above. I would call any time spent following CBC as time wasted. When Jonathan Kay was booted (resigned) from CBC as a panelist some 7 years ago the point of no return was passed.

I am looking forward to your coverage of the Public Broadcaster (now fully transitioned from guard dog to lapdog), bought and paid for, the toothless, feckless meandering husk of what was once Canada's News Corporation, our once beloved now Public Embarrassment, Canada's CBC.

