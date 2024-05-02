The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean's avatar
Dean
May 2, 2024

Ditch it all. Free market rules. If you produce good stuff, people will pay for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David's avatar
David
May 8, 2024

You don't allow for the fact a great many artists of the past had wealthy patrons who subsidized them. The Medici family by way of example. The British royal family alone and in conjunction with the Guild of St. George and the Tate gallery sponsored some of Britain's notable painters. And then we can't forget the Roman Catholic Church responsible for the Italian Renaissance and great architecture the world over.

As a recipient of a government grant taught art to indigenous youth in remote communities. The best student went into a B.A. program. Her work I was told, was considered favourably in her application. She went on to medical school. Funny the effect the arts can have.

While I will support the idea that perhaps government grants have become a more management than arts programing, save the wealthy of this country massively increasing patronage, it may be the best thing we have at the moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Clinton and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture