The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
6h

Thank you for another interesting and informative post, David. A question though...

According to MacDonald-Laurier, government sucked up 64% of Canadian GDP in 2023. That is beyond apalling; it is truly frightening. Watching the current gov "run" the economy gives me no comfort at all.

It is my contention that the only significant difference between the US and Canadian economies is the rate of capital formation. Theirs is healthy and ours is absent. Looking at the size of gov (% of GDP) in both countries leads me to believe that taxation in Canada is preventing capital formation. Someone, anyone, please offer an example of a Canadian company that was started and grew without foreign investment and/or government cover.

And I can't understand how we could pretend to be a capitalist (free market) country if we prevent capital formation.

Could you find numbers that would support or refute that supposition, please?

Thank you, John

P.S. I have subscribed :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Clinton and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture