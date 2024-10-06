The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Robinson's avatar
Brent Robinson
Oct 6, 2024

In the second paragraph, you describe revenue received as “income taxes”, but that amount includes all taxes, such as GST and payroll taxes, not just income taxes. You just need to delete the word “income”.

Otherwise, I suspect you need to control for a couple other variables. I suspect Alberta’s success on the measures you chose (and its choice of corporate tax rate) have as much to do with its high level of resource revenue compared to other provinces.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
Alan Dunn's avatar
Alan Dunn
Oct 6, 2024

I’m not sure your numbers are correct. I think the federal gov takes in about $200billion bot quarterly in income taxes . Ontario takes in about $35b annually.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture