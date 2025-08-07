The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
6h

When I think about Canadians’ reputation for following rules - like the old joke about how you get 20 Canadians out of your swimming pool? You say, please get out of my pool - the first thing that pops into my head whenever someone starts talking about the underground economy is that the very existence of that underground economy is a statement that taxes are too high. Nothing will shrink the grey economy faster than broad based tax relief.

The average Canadian, with employment income and an RRSP and no multiple income streams should be able to file her income tax return on a postcard. Instead, our system becomes more complex and Byzantine every year. We’re now at the point where the system is so overcomplicated that when consumers call Revenue Canada for help, even the taxman often gets it wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AY's avatar
AY
4h

The Canadian tax system specializes in persecuting ordinary hard-working Canadians while letting the super-rich go tax-free via the weird complex schemes dreamed up by their well-paid consultancy advisers who exploit every single tax loophole imaginable. Since the super-rich can afford the best tax lawyers money can buy, the CRA would rather shake down some poor working person in Edmonton for $10 instead of going after hidden offshore assets that carry a $10 billion tax liability. The CRA has many good people working in it (and I know some of them throughout the years), but they can only do so much inside a broken institution. It's time to defund and abolish the CRA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture