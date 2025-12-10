The Audit

Dave Balderstone
8h

Teachers have been after smaller class sizes for years.

Be careful what you wish for. It might come true.

GJS
8h

That's a grim trend given the financial difficulties facing many of the larger public boards. Self inflicted, to some degree...but regardless, many of these problems are structural and deeply entrenched. Disembiggening their resource and real estate footprints to reflect shrinking enrolments will be a hideous process. Commence the shrieking of "won't somebody think of the children?"

That people are fleeing to alternatives (private and homeschooling) doesn't shock me at all. During my daughters' time in elementary and high school (they're now 18 and 22), it was clear the ship was beginning to list heavily. Between the hyper politicization of the curriculum and the disinterested and mediocre delivery of said curriculum (some teachers were amazing, most were not), the quality of the product left much to be desired. COVID threw gas on the fire and accelerated the rot. My 18 year-old is now a freshman at Queens, supposedly one of Canada's better post secondary institutions, and she's remarked that many of her classmates are barely literate and numerate. Many have never read entire books, or are flummoxed by basic "X+3=5" level algebra.

