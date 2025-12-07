IMPACT-se just released their Review of the 2025-2026 Palestinian Authority School Curriculum (Grades 1-12). They reviewed 290 text books and 71 teacher guides (both printed and digital) currently in use by schools charged with educating Palestinian children. The results were unambiguous:

“The review finds that the 2025–2026 Palestinian Authority curriculum continues to systematically violate UNESCO principles and educational standards. Published in September 2025, the curriculum incites antisemitism and violence, promotes jihad and martyrdom, glorifies terrorism, rejects peacemaking and the two-state solution, and erases Israel from maps. It has not been substantively modified since the 2020–2021 school year, maintaining the same ideological framework first established in the 2016 reform cycle.”

In other words, the glorification of violence and deep racial hatred is, by design, woven into the fabric of every topic and virtually every lesson Palestinian children are taught.

The offensive examples were hardly rare exceptions throughout those 361 books. There were, for example:

50 examples (taking up a full 70 pages in the report) depicting Israelis or Jews as demonic or motiveless aggressors

47 examples of erasure of Israel from maps and language (declaring Palestine “from river to sea”)

56 examples of the encouragement of martyrdom and violent jihad

12 examples of the overt politicization of science and math

In addition, since 2016, 29 references to peace agreements, Israel, and Jews were removed from PA curriculum texts.

Overall, around 60 percent of the report’s examples come from material aimed at grades 9-11. Nevertheless, 17 examples of indoctrination (around 4 percent of the total) came from grades 1-4.

But what does all that have to do with Canada? Well, Canada has been a steady and reliable funder for UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), and the World Bank’s provision of educational services to Palestinians.

So what? Don’t all Western nations provide the same support? Not exactly.

A May 2025 resolution adopted by the European Parliament demanded that EU financial assistance be made conditional on removal of hate material, and urged full compliance with standards of peace and tolerance for education.

The U.K. has, in past years, cut or reduced its funding to UNRWA over concerns about incitement in educational textbooks.

The U.S. hasn’t provided any support for UNRWA since the Biden administration paused funding in January, 2024.

It seems that both Sweden and the Netherlands have either cut or are phasing out their UNRWA funding.

But in May 2024, Canada committed to $65 million in new funding - which follows a brief and meaningless “pause” in UNRWA funding (where no scheduled payments were actually interrupted). That brings the funding total since 2016 to $259 million. And there’s no public record of any of that money being conditional on changes to educational textbooks.

The Global Affairs Canada officials who make these spending decisions are the ones responsible for applying official government policy. And the message driving that policy is pretty clear (pro forma “antisemitism is not who we are” press releases notwithstanding). The Government of Canada is absolutely down with pouring millions into the promotion of race-driven violence.

