The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Maurer's avatar
Michael Maurer
11h

I witnessed first-hand the teaching materials used in UNWRA funded schools, during my service in the Middle East 2006 -2007. That Canada continues to fund UNWRA with no attached conditions , similar to other Western nations, is a stain on our foreign aid policy.

GJS's avatar
GJS
12h

And by "steady and reliable funder" you mean unserious stooges slavishly pandering for arab-canadian votes.

