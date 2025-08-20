The Audit

Robert Newton
29m

The above comment asks for you to supply reports or evidence instead of questioning the governments lack. I believe that is the purpose of your analysis.

Offering tens of millions of dollars is like standing on a skyscraper and throwing a bag of money from it hoping the needy get a few dollars. Governments love the photo op of big cheques and lofty goals. None of them are interested in the look of adequate money to develop a prototype and the effort to ensure it meets the purpose it was designed for.

Bottom line billions of Canadian taxpayer dollars have been spent with very little to show for it.

Sheila Petzold
4h

Your critique may be worthy but you site no reports or evidence. Small local NGOs in these countries may indeed consider any kind of aid a lifeline. Especially educational programs for girls. Certainly, accountability and measuring outcomes is necessary but can be difficult. How measures are made and what kind of measures are significant. Sometimes raw numbers do not capture situations.

