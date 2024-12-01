The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Sunderland's avatar
Sean Sunderland
Dec 1, 2024

As a retired FS, a more relevant critique (rather than parsing aid spending) is to ask on what global issues or regions does Canada hold sway? If you’re left scratching your head then you know the answer. Our irrelevance is truly shocking. Until foreign policy is no longer conducted through the lens of diaspora politics this will not change regardless of who’s in power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Dec 1, 2024

Well done, Sir!

The ultimate lesson that I draw - please, this is only my conclusion! - is that corruption is pretty much endemic to much of the world and Canada is either willfully negligent in ignoring that truth and, further, is even more willfully negligent by deliberately funding these corrupt organizations and programs even in the evidence of that corruption.

The alternative, of course, is to not fund the programs. That would lead to howling from all the usual suspects (thank you, Casablanca, for that phrase!) and must be ignored. I say that any donation of our monies must a) take into account our ability to have spare monies (and monies funded by borrowing do not qualify there); b) must have clear expectations of success; and c) success or failure must be clearly quantifiable and that success/failure must be measured on an ongoing basis or funding must stop. Cold. Completely.

As for UNWRA, well, that corruption is so obvious that it is clear that our current government is itself supporting that corruption as a feature, not a bug. Therefore, all funding of UNWRA must stop immediately. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture