The Audit

Rick Gibson
1d

I’ve read in multiple places that cold kills far more people than heat. To that extent, the rise in global temperatures is reducing the number of cold events, and therefore saving lives. Canada, being a northern country, is likely to see more deaths due to cold. To be balanced, Canadian government reports should look at the balance between heat- and cold-related deaths.

Besides that, you are correct, in that there are a great many things that can kill you “prematurely”, bearing in mind that we all die in the end. That being the case, we should, perhaps, focus government spending where it prevents the greatest number of premature deaths. Heat-related deaths are kind of insignificant, in the great scheme of things, even if they are more common than they used to be!

Kevan
1d

As efforts are afoot to require "coolable" spaces within Model Building Codes to "solve" this overheating problem in new residential spaces I wonder about how priorities are set.

When we compare deaths from overheating to deaths from fire in residences in Canada the clearly delineated deaths from fire are higher by magnitudes; however, trying to get proven effective residential fire sprinklers, which would save far more lives, included in Canada's Model Building Codes, have been delayed by predatory interests for over two decades.

