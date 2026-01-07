The Audit



GJS
8h

If you want to blow your hair back, chart the inflation-adjusted spend per student in Ontario public schools against EQAO results for the last 25 years. Then, just for laughs, do a similar comparison of the number of teachers employed versus the number of students enrolled.

Lay on top of this the avalanche of evidence from post-secondary institutions that their freshman students are woefully unprepared, and it’s impossible to conclude anything other than this: spending more money and hiring more teachers has not led to improved outcomes—and might actually be making things worse.

To be fair, in the last decade, the issue of classroom complexity has become a legitimate concern. Between kids with learning disabilities and needs that formerly would have been accommodated in a special-ed classroom, kids with behavioral issues (some genetic, some environmental), kids with limited or no English/French language skills, and the negative impacts of the COVID remote learning experience, the average teacher is facing a classroom very different from those of a generation ago.

Even so, clearly we need a complete rethink. And delivering public education through private service providers should be on the table.

Sam
2h

"The education revolution isn't a distant dream. It's happening now, it works and it's ready to scale. The only question is how quickly the rest of the world will embrace what's possible when we stop accepting that school has to be the way it's always been."

What if kids could learn in 2 hours a day, test in the top 1% nationally, spend their afternoons mastering other great skills, AND love school more than vacation?

What sounds impossible is already happening at Alpha. If you are a parent like me, it’s impossible not to wonder how to make sure your kids will benefit from this enormous innovation.

I encourage anyone interested in improving education to listen to the conversation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a06qSgfccZs on Alpha School.

