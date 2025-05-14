The Audit

User's avatar
GJS's avatar
GJS
21h

I'm curious if increased "classroom complexity" (e.g., growing numbers of ESL students, students with learning or behavioural challenges) is simply overwhelming the added headcount (at least in Ontario). My experience via my daughters (ages 18 and 22) is that a handful of students in each class consume all the available oxygen.

John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
15h

During the early 80s, I read the Vancouver Sun columns of Les Bewley, a retired and somewhat controversial provincial court judge whose most memorable quip to me was that "Humanities faculties could be replaced with Library cards". In one series of articles he compared the efficacy of one room rural school houses of the 1920s with the (1980s) present. He compared the exam questions of the grade ten graduation level of the one room schools with the modern equivalent and determined them to at equivalent to the first year undergraduate level in basic disciplines. To me , it underscored the value of a good teacher and likely, motivated students with older kids assisting younger ones in a congenial but disciplined atmosphere devoid of administration.

