The Audit

The Audit

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GJS's avatar
GJS
13h

I think most departments and agencies are terrified of measuring true program efficiency or efficacy because the truth will be exposed: that much of what the public service actually delivers is employment for public servants. Which is not to say that public servants are lazy or incompetent, but rather that the bulk of them competently and diligently work at tasks that do not deliver value.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
12h

All senior and large city governments are littered with Ministries of Silly Walks of many varieties, essentially as attempts at social engineering and statist propaganda. Canadian Heritage is a poster child of such.

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