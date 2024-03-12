The Audit

The Audit

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Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Mar 12, 2024

Sir, you conclude your excellent essay with, "A wise people can tell the difference."

Ah, a wise people .... when will such wise people occupy ANY level in the Government of Canada?

You see, you and I shop at the same haberdashery shop, in the accurate observation headgear section. Of course, cynical folk might say that a synonym of the "accurate observation headgear section" is really the "cynics' headgear section" but, really, who cares if the term "accurate observation" and "cynic" are equivalent?

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Russil Wvong's avatar
Russil Wvong
Mar 12, 2024

Just going to repeat my earlier comment about foreign aid: https://open.substack.com/pub/theaudit/p/paying-for-bad-government-choices?commentId=48817163

Hans Morgenthau, writing in 1962: "The problem of foreign aid is soluble only if it is considered an integral part of the political policies of the giving country - which must be devised in view of the political conditions, and for its effects upon the political situation, in the receiving country. In this respect, a policy of foreign aid is no different from diplomatic or military policy or propaganda. They are all weapons in the political armory of the nation." www.jstor.org/stable/1952366

Regarding the situation in Haiti, the International Crisis Group (Michael Kovrig's employer) is a good source of information. https://www.crisisgroup.org/latin-america-caribbean/haiti

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