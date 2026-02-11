The Audit

The Audit

Hansard Files
12h

I think the most overlooked part of your simulation is the municipal panic. I was looking at the public accounts for Toronto recently, and it is wild how much their budget relies on land transfer taxes and development charges (basically the cover charge developers pay to build). If housing prices actually dropped 16% like your model suggests, big city mayors would be banging on the door of the Finance Department in Ottawa demanding a bailout within months. It creates a perverse incentive where the government literally cannot afford to let housing become affordable.

Greg West
6h

I really appreciated reading this thoughtful post.

I think an additional policy tool is to better regulate foreign ownership, and have additional taxes on homes owned by foreigners. State of Hawaii does this to out of state owners for example, and provinces could do same. So an Alberta buying a holiday property in BC, or an Ontario person buying in PEI, would pay additional out of province tax fees on their property each year. Need a mechanism to reduce demand of non local ownership without actually banning it.

