Is This What It'll Take to Solve the Housing Crisis?
I’ve written my fair share of articles focusing on Canada’s housing crisis. I’ve discussed the roles taxes, development fees, zoning restrictions, and expensive environmental policies have had on construction. And I’ve discussed the pressures ten years of out-of-control immigration placed on availability and affordability. I even took a look at ideas being kicked around internationally.
But I’ll be the first to admit that I haven’t identified any sure-thing, plug-and-play solutions. Solving just the supply problem or just the demand problem - or even both of them along with all those nasty government regulations and taxes - probably wouldn’t make all that much of a difference.
However, Toronto real estate analysis John Pasalis just published The Great Sell Off , a report on the state of housing in Canada. Since the report contains some ideas that I think bear amplifying, I thought I’d discuss them here.
Pasalis acknowledges that there are indeed significant supply-side problems like development fees and zoning restrictions. And there have also been significant demand-side issues, like our disastrous mass-immigration policies.
But addressing just those won’t solve our problem. And that, as Pasalis would have it, is largely because home ownership is no longer about a place to live and to store wealth for personal retirement. In Canada - more than most other countries - home ownership has also become a way to store wealth as an investment. Pasalis calls this the financialization of the housing market
Pasalis observes that real estate investors can outbid most Canadian families on single-family homes because they have easy access to low-cost capital and - critically - no pressing need to limit their spending to a low multiple of the median household income. That means there’s no effective market constraint on housing prices.
Not only do the business models used by investors depend on the steady increase in real estate market prices, but they also drive those increases. The growing disconnect between household income and housing prices over the past few decades gives us all proof we need:
So removing regulatory and capital constraints will never be enough because, to some degree, that would just add more fuel to the fire. But at the same time, it would be a disastrous mistake to legislate investors out of the market completely because that would undoubtedly cause far more harm than good.
The trick, as Pasalis sees it, involves carefully balancing government tax and housing policies. Besides reducing zoning restrictions and removing counter-productive policies, that would involve:
Increasing down payment minimums for anyone who’s not a first-time home buyer from 20 percent to, say, 35 percent
Lowering construction-related fees and land transfer taxes (likely in the form of a rebate) exclusively for construction that would be used for first-time home buyers
Restricting existing preferential capital gains tax treatment to a smaller subset of owners in order to level the playing field between investors and residents.
Enforcing measures like those would not be impractical or even disruptive. But they would organically price investors out of many deals, carving out more space in the market for families.
Perhaps the most immediate impact of such policies would be on investors: where will they spend all that capital that was, until now, sunk deeply in real estate? Well, why not redirect it to actual innovation and industry? Those are, after all, traditional destinations for investment capital.
In fact, as Pasalis observes, Canada’s dismal labor productivity rates in relation to the U.S. and other countries aren’t because we’re lazy. To a large degree, they’re the product of the fact that we don’t produce anything of value anymore: too much of our wealth comes through the appreciating value of our real estate.
Now for the fun part.
Assuming a stable population and flat nominal prices (something that more or less reflects real world conditions over the past six months or so), I asked an AI model for a stylized, back-of-the-envelope scenario model (not a forecast) for the Toronto market. Think of it as: “If these levers are pulled and nothing else moves, what order of magnitude effects are plausible over 10 years?”
The result of the thought-experiment was a 15-20 percent reduction in home prices over ten years. But that’ll come with some moderate economic and political blow back. My AI was particularly (and deliciously) cynical about the ability of governments at all levels to stay the course and not quietly self-sabotage.
Baseline setup (Year 0)
We need a simple reference household and home.
Assumptions
Median household income (real): $100,000
Median owner-occupied home price: $1,000,000
Mortgage rate: 5% nominal, stable
Amortization: 25 years
Baseline down payment: 20%
No real income growth
No population growth
No nominal price growth absent policy (prices flat)
Baseline affordability metrics
Price-to-income ratio: 10.0×
Mortgage principal: $800,000
Annual mortgage payment: ≈ $56,000
Payment-to-income ratio: 56% (clearly unaffordable by traditional standards)
This is intentionally “Toronto-like” but abstract.
Policy lever 1
Raise minimum down payment for non-first-time buyers from 20% → 35%
Mechanism
Reduces effective demand, especially leveraged investors and move-up buyers
No population growth means lost buyers are not replaced
In a flat-price environment, this creates persistent excess supply pressure
Quantitative assumption
Empirical literature on credit tightening suggests:
Sales volumes fall sharply
Prices drift downward slowly, not crash
Let’s assume:
–0.75% price pressure per year, cumulative
(very conservative — less than many macroprudential episodes)
10-year effect
1,000,000×(0.9925)10≈928,0001{,}000{,}000 \times (0.9925)^{10} \approx 928{,}0001,000,000×(0.9925)10≈928,000
📉 Price decline: –7.2%
Policy lever 2
Rebating development charges & land transfer taxes for first-time-buyer construction
Mechanism
Lowers per-unit cost of new entry-level homes
Improves project feasibility at lower price points
With stable population, new supply must displace prices elsewhere
Quantitative assumption
Let’s assume:
Targeted policy increases effective supply of entry-level units by 1% of stock per year
Not all of that translates into net new occupancy, so price impact is muted
Assume:
–0.6% annual price pressure, compounding
10-year effect
928,000×(0.994)10≈873,000928{,}000 \times (0.994)^{10} \approx 873{,}000928,000×(0.994)10≈873,000
📉 Additional price decline: –6.0%
Policy lever 3
Narrow preferential capital gains treatment for housing investors
Mechanism
Reduces post-tax return on housing as an asset
Encourages:
Fewer investor purchases
Some investor exits
In a no-growth market, this shifts the demand curve left permanently
Quantitative assumption
Empirical estimates tend to show small but persistent effects.
Assume:
–0.4% annual price pressure, compounding
10-year effect
873,000×(0.996)10≈839,000873{,}000 \times (0.996)^{10} \approx 839{,}000873,000×(0.996)10≈839,000
📉 Additional price decline: –3.9%
Combined 10-year outcome (all three policies)
Home price
Starting: $1,000,000
Ending: ≈ $840,000
📉 Total nominal decline: ~16%
What this does to affordability
New affordability metrics
Price-to-income ratio:
840,000/100,000=8.4×840{,}000 / 100{,}000 = 8.4×840,000/100,000=8.4×
Mortgage (20% down):
Principal = $672,000
Annual payment ≈ $47,000
Payment-to-income ratio:
47% (still bad, but materially better)
If buyer is first-time (benefiting from policy #2)
Assume:
Rebates reduce effective purchase price another 5%
Net price ≈ $800,000
Mortgage ≈ $640,000
Annual payment ≈ $44,700
Payment-to-income: 44.7%
Why this result is actually large in policy terms
A 16% nominal price decline over a decade:
Is not a crash
Would barely register year-to-year
But dramatically changes long-run affordability
Historically:
Canadian housing policy typically moves prices by single-digit percentages
Sustained multi-lever pressure like this is rare
What this model is not capturing (important)
This is conservative because it ignores:
Wage growth (would improve affordability further)
Real interest rate declines
Behavioral feedback loops (expectations shifting)
Zoning reform multipliers
Immigration-driven demand (explicitly excluded)
It also ignores:
Political economy resistance
Transition effects (e.g., short-term construction slowdown)
Bottom line (plain English)
Under stable population and flat baseline prices, your three policies together plausibly produce:
~15–20% lower home prices over 10 years
Meaningfully improved affordability, especially for first-time buyers
No crash, no sudden shock — just sustained pressure
What about economic and political fallout from such a policy shift? Here’s what my AI offered:
1. Household balance-sheet stress (quiet but widespread)
What happens
Existing owners see home equity stagnate or erode
Recent buyers (last 3–5 years) experience paper losses
“Move-up” households are hit hardest: they lose equity and face higher down-payment hurdles
Why this matters
Housing wealth in Canada functions as:
Retirement security
Consumption collateral
Intergenerational transfer mechanism
A prolonged period of:
Flat or falling prices
Higher transaction frictions
→ leads to precautionary behaviour: less spending, fewer renovations, delayed retirement.
Scale of disruption
Macro impact: mild but persistent drag on consumption (think tenths of a percent of GDP annually)
Political impact: high — this hits middle-aged, voting-heavy homeowners
⚠️ Not a banking crisis — mortgages remain serviced — but a confidence shock.
2. Transaction freeze & labour mobility problems
What happens
Higher down-payment rules + lower price expectations → fewer transactions
Capital gains changes reduce incentive to sell investment properties
Owners become “locked in” waiting for better conditions
Consequences
Labour mobility declines:
Harder to move for work
Regional mismatches worsen
Family mobility suffers:
Downsizing delayed
Empty nesters stay put
New supply competes poorly with resale stock in the short term
Why this is a big deal
Canada already has low housing turnover by OECD standards.
This policy mix pushes it lower.
📉 Lower turnover means:
Less price discovery
Fewer listings
Paradoxically tight rental and ownership markets in some segments
3. Construction sector whiplash (even with rebates)
What happens
Even with targeted incentives:
Developers face lower expected exit prices
Financing becomes harder (lenders price in slower appreciation)
Marginal projects get shelved
Net effect
High-end and speculative construction slows sharply
Entry-level construction improves somewhat, but not enough to offset total decline
This creates:
Employment volatility in construction trades
Pressure on municipalities reliant on development charges
Political economy trap
Municipalities depend on:
Development fees
Land transfer taxes
Your policy explicitly reduces both — so cities may:
Resist implementation
Raise other fees or taxes to compensate
Quietly restrict permits
4. Rental market stress (counterintuitive but real)
What happens
Investor demand drops (intended)
Some small landlords exit
New rental construction slows (unintended)
With stable population:
Rental demand doesn’t explode
But rental supply tightens unevenly
Consequence
Rents may rise faster than prices fall, at least temporarily
Politically explosive if not anticipated
This is one of the classic housing reform failure modes:
“We fixed ownership affordability and broke rentals.”
Mitigation usually requires:
Parallel rental construction incentives
Or rent stabilization policies (which have their own risks)
5. Municipal fiscal stress
What happens
Over a decade:
Land transfer tax revenues decline
Development charge revenues fall
Property tax base grows more slowly
Toronto is especially exposed.
Responses cities are likely to take
Raise property tax rates
Increase user fees
Cut services
Quietly obstruct new development approvals
This is not hypothetical — it’s a known municipal reflex.
6. Political backlash & policy reversal risk
Who gets angry
Recent buyers
Small landlords
Construction unions
Municipal governments
Boomers relying on housing wealth
How it manifests
Media narratives of “destroying the middle class”
Court challenges (especially around tax changes)
Future governments rolling back or neutering the policies
This is the single biggest implementation risk.
Canada has a long history of:
Announcing housing reforms
Diluting them under pressure
Quietly reversing them later
7. Financial system stress (low probability, high salience)
Under your assumptions, this is unlikely, but worth flagging.
What would have to go wrong
Interest rates rise sharply while prices fall
Or unemployment spikes
Or construction collapse feeds back into credit losses
Absent those:
Canadian mortgages remain mostly full-recourse
Loan-to-value ratios stay manageable
Banks absorb it
This is not a 2008-style setup.
I think the most overlooked part of your simulation is the municipal panic. I was looking at the public accounts for Toronto recently, and it is wild how much their budget relies on land transfer taxes and development charges (basically the cover charge developers pay to build). If housing prices actually dropped 16% like your model suggests, big city mayors would be banging on the door of the Finance Department in Ottawa demanding a bailout within months. It creates a perverse incentive where the government literally cannot afford to let housing become affordable.
I really appreciated reading this thoughtful post.
I think an additional policy tool is to better regulate foreign ownership, and have additional taxes on homes owned by foreigners. State of Hawaii does this to out of state owners for example, and provinces could do same. So an Alberta buying a holiday property in BC, or an Ontario person buying in PEI, would pay additional out of province tax fees on their property each year. Need a mechanism to reduce demand of non local ownership without actually banning it.