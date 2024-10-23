The Audit

In BC, there was a joint provincial-federal expert panel that took a close look at housing supply in BC. Why is this problem so tough? We have people who want to live in Metro Vancouver and other cities, where there's lots of jobs. We have other people who want to build housing for them. Metro Vancouver has limited land, but it's not rocket science or brain surgery - elevators exist.

To paraphrase their final report, the problem is that municipalities in BC regulate new housing like it's a nuclear power plant, and tax it like it's a gold mine. I understand that this is also the case in Ontario, but not in provinces like Quebec and Alberta.

Municipalities use extremely restrictive zoning to ensure that land sells at a discount, and then when you want to build an apartment building, you have to beg them for permission. In exchange, they take 70-80% of the discount. They're taking away your ability to build housing on your land, and then selling it back to you.

The result is that municipalities keep pushing up the price floor on new housing. It's like a ratchet: the price of new housing can only go up, it can never go down. By taxing new housing in this way, they're keeping property taxes low for existing homeowners - but they're jacking up housing costs for renters and first-time homebuyers, resulting in low real wages (after paying for rent or a mortgage there's not much left over) and labour shortages (even an anesthesiologist can't live close to a hospital in Vancouver).

And then when Covid hit, suddenly there were a lot more people working from home, needing more space, and willing to move. It's like the housing shortage, previously confined to the GTA and Metro Vancouver, spilled over everywhere. In BC, it's like Nanaimo and Nelson are now suburbs of Vancouver, with prices and rents to match.

https://morehousing.ca/debate-notes

The BC government's been pushing municipalities hard to allow more housing (multiplexes everywhere and high-rises near major transit stops). They've been looking closely at Auckland's 2016 upzoning, at state-level legislation in Western states in the US, and also at non-market models in places like Singapore and Vienna.

https://morehousing.ca/bc-election

Edmonton is probably even further ahead than BC. (They reformed their zoning bylaws to allow more infill housing, effective January 1, 2024; BC's provincial legislation set a deadline for municipalities of June 30, 2024.) https://morehousing.ca/edmonton-video

CLTs in combination with cooperative housing is the way to go. The St Lawrence Neighbourhood in the city of Toronto is an excellent example of such. Developed as Crombie Park in the early 1970s (named after one of our most progressive mayors, David Crombie) on previously (and mostly city owned) industrial land near the waterfront, it was a near perfect mix of medium rise cooperative housing, condos & regular market-rate apartment buildings. Of course, in the years since, the proliferation of condos has upset the balance, nearly destroying the neighbourhood, but the Co-ops persevere in providing decent, affordable housing 50 years hence. That is, in part, due to the fact that the co-ops were able to secure 99-year mortgages at the time. And tbh, some have benefited better than others over the years due to sound fiscal management.

