The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
Jun 27, 2024

Canada is at the point where the cycles of legislative band-aids for regulatory derived (unintended?) consequences are at best a diminishing return and at worst a compounding of stasis. The latest insult to injury of the capital gains inclusion increase has precipitated significant realization under the old rate followed by capital very likely fleeing the deranged dominion, a trend that has been well established thanks to our elected Jacobins and Bolsheviks. On the current path, the state will eventually be the remaining builders of concrete cubes for their 15 minutes cities while providing the insects for their Eloi nourishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DBC Technology Services Inc
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture