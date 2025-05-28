I recently came across a fascinating piece analyzing why publicly-funded affordable housing projects cost so much more in Chicago than in Houston. Much of the problem came down to the criteria used by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to allocate tax credits:

“For the general scoring track, 10% of points are awarded for extra accessibility features, 13% are awarded for additional energy efficiency criteria, 15% are awarded based on the makeup of the development team, and an extra 4% are headed out to non-profit developers. Only 3% of scorecard points are awarded based on project cost.”

When you push developers to focus less on cost savings than on accessibility, energy efficiency, the racial identities of the development team, and organizational structure, you can hardly expect them to deliver affordable homes.

In fact, Chicago is apparently something of an outlier even in the U.S. But I’m curious to see if anything like this has been incorporated into any of the active housing programs currently offered by the federal government. Those programs, for the record, include:

Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) Program

Canada Housing Benefit (CHB)

Sustainable Affordable Housing (SAH) Initiative

Affordable Housing Innovation Fund

Looking at application material for the Affordable Housing Fund, I came across this mandatory Energy Efficiency Criteria Attestation form. That’s where new construction developers are required to agree to minimum efficiency standards:

“Projects must achieve Tier 2 of the 2020 National Energy Code for Buildings (NECB) or Tier 3 of the 2020 National Building Code (NBC).”

There’s certainly nothing wrong with energy efficient construction. But such standards will force developers to pay significantly more for upgrades to elements like the building envelope (insulation), HVAC and mechanical (high efficiency furnaces and heat recovery ventilators), lighting and electrical (solar-ready designs), airtightness testing, and labor and design premiums.

Let’s consider the theoretical costs of building a new low-rise (six-unit) rental building in mid-town Toronto. Assuming baseline construction costs (not including land acquisition) of $1.8 million for the 6,000-8,000 sq ft building, those efficiency requirements will add around $200,000 in direct costs - about 11 percent of the total.

Now it’s true that some of those upgrades could reduce annual energy consumption costs - perhaps by as much as $100,000 over 20 years. But that’s “over 20 years” and “could reduce”. Up front, it’s almost certain that you’ll see higher occupancy costs.

The AHD program guidelines also prioritize projects meeting the National Housing Strategy’s priority areas for action. Those areas include:

Accessible housing , which can require wider hallways, zero-step entrances, and larger bathrooms.

Supportive wrap-around services , which might mean adding space to accommodate support staff offices, counseling rooms, or community areas.

Proximity to services, transit, and employment, which could include working with smaller footprints, underground parking, or contributions to public realm improvements like sidewalks and bike lanes.

It’s not unreasonable to assume that incorporating such functionality into the new construction of a six-unit rental building could add as much as $700,000 to our $1.8 million base budget. piling that on top of the energy efficiency premium we just saw could push the total up-front development costs as much as 50 percent above the base.

In other words, although the communication surrounding these federal programs frames them as targeting affordable housing, they’re really mostly about promoting the values of social inclusion and energy efficiency.

Both of those are perfectly reasonable goals, but they’re demonstrably not compatible with affordable housing.