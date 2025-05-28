The Audit

John Chittick
2h

I built the last two houses that I've lived in, the most recent conforming to a building code of 2014 which was replaced a year later. I saved tens of thousands using the older code and likely ensured the structure would last longer than the more modern codes which essentially force people to live in well insulated hermetically sealed plastic bags with continual pumping of air exchangers. Wall cavities need to breath and polyolefin (TYVEK type) wraps do not allow breathing as well as old fashion tar paper. Energy obsessions drive the building codes in a country with more natural gas than brains. Feudal land ownership and central planning (energy fascism) at all levels of leviathan make "affordable housing" one the biggest delusions proffered by politicians.

Andre L Pelletier
8h

There is something to be said about making these types of residences "more" affordable. I still think it's a good move, even if they cost more than having housing that is built to former standards. Using government incentives to boost adoption of these new standards should bring down some of those costs in the medium-long term by spurring new entrants, not only in construction but also in manufacturing.

Energy costs are inevitably on the rise. We still shouldn't be looking to build coal plants though, or at the very last, coal plants without stringent pollution controls. We should build housing to be as efficient as possible to offset those future increases. If the government doesn't want to build it itself, own and operate them, then they should at least participate in lowering the upfront capital costs.

I am in the middle of doing some retrofits on a home built to 2000 building codes (basement insulation, cold-climate heat pump, and solar), and the cost was not insignificant so I can just imagine doing it to all of the still older homes (at least this home was insulated to those standards - which have since been further enhanced). Building it right from the start will save in the long run (my upgrades should pay off in 7-10).

