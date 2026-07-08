The Audit

The Audit

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4h

Compared to state involvement in other areas where it doesn't belong these numbers are rounding errors but I am opposed to all state funding and subsidization of the arts, which are essentially the taxing of people likely uninterested in the art of the recipient to subsidize those who are likely more capable of paying the full cost. I play in 3 and sometimes 4 community-based bands (concert and swing/jazz bands) and none receive a penny from government, and I pay dues for the pleasure..

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
9h

I feel like the answer is, in a word, no.

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