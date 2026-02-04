The Audit

I dont think Toronto etc creators reflect Canadian society at sll. They reflect their socialst masters ideas and people just dont care. I worked in the arts for ten years, grants, masters degree, jobs, knew everyone. They are all fucking Commies, and out here in the real world, people dont give a damn about anything they say or produce. I know Ken. He used to be brave. Now hes just another socialist grifter off the government.

You mention the $40 million Canada Book Fund. It is worth looking at how the government actually measures the success of that spending. I checked the Department of Canadian Heritage’s recent performance reports. They often list the "number of projects funded" as their main success metric. They rarely track if anyone actually bought the books.

It is a common theme in the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage. Witnesses often confuse activity with achievement. The Public Accounts (the government's annual financial statements) show this pattern everywhere. We keep funding the input side of the equation while ignoring that the output side is broken.

1 reply by David Clinton
2 more comments...

