The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
12h

The CBC, for its fans, should evolve into a subscriber / user funded model and be completely defunded by tax dollars thus leaving those who actually support it to pay for it and freeing the rest of us from the burden. It’s a money consuming beast and not spending those dollars supporting it could be the start of a general cost reduction program that would ultimately leave more money in tax payers pockets and return government to some minimal form of fiscal sanity.

Reply
Share
Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
12h

Thank you for this excellent piece of research. The results are scarcely surprising; but it is good to have data.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture