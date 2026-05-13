Someone out there on the internet has been curating an updating record of the top 200 Spotify podcasts in 22 countries since sometime in 2024. Since one of those countries is Canada, I had to take a look.

You might recall how I’ve previously discussed Canadian efforts on major digital media platforms, including Spotify. Without putting too fine a point on it, Canadian companies - including the CBC - are all seriously under performing.

But here’s a chance to dive a bit deeper into the Spotify world. Let’s grab it.

Without a doubt, the CBC is Spotify’s most visible Canadian producer. 910 unique CBC episodes appeared at least once in the top 200. The corporation’s most popular shows seem to be their “top stories in 10 minutes” episodes. But the average top rank for all CBC episodes was just 73rd.

Besides CBC, I noticed only three other obviously Canadian producers: The Sports Network (TSN) whose average top rank was 75, Moose on the Loose (87.8), and Sportsnet (103).

Although 1,235 unique French-language podcast episodes made the top-200 in Canada, not a single one of them came from Radio Canada. In fact, as far as I can tell, not one was even Canadian.

All that means Canadians are far less likely to listen to home-grown podcasts than the foreign stuff. That’s no doubt partly because there’s more of the foreign stuff to choose from. But we shouldn’t ignore the obvious fact that Canadians - and especially taxpayer-funded Canadians - are failing to create programming that Canadians find interesting.

So, while it certainly wouldn’t be fair to say that CBC’s much-trumpeted digital endeavors are invisible, they’re hardly taking the country by storm. And when measured against the billions in public support they receive, their record actually looks pretty dismal.

Now what about the rest of the world? Using the dataset, I aggregated all the Spotify episodes that hit the charts outside Canada and that also referenced Canada somewhere in the episode description. I then asked an AI model to assess the dominant sentiment of those descriptions.

Here’s what my AI told me:

Based on the podcast descriptions in your subset, the overall portrayal of Canada is mixed but recognizable in a few recurring patterns. The dataset does not read like a sustained anti-Canada or pro-Canada discourse. Instead, Canada appears as:

a geopolitical actor,

a setting for crime and mystery stories,

a cultural reference point,

and a comparatively stable or “civilized” society against which other countries are contrasted.

Here are the strongest recurring sentiments and themes I noticed.

Positive or Admiring Sentiments

1. Canada as stable, orderly, and polite

Several descriptions explicitly or implicitly frame Canada as socially orderly, safe, and courteous.

Examples included wording like:

“a quiet and orderly city”

“courtesy is almost a religion”

references to Canadian civility or predictability

Even when these introductions lead into true-crime stories, the rhetorical setup often depends on the assumption that Canada is normally peaceful and trustworthy.

2. Canada as culturally respected

Canadian creators and personalities are frequently referenced positively:

Margaret Atwood

Canadian comedians

Canadian hockey culture

Canadian television adaptations

Canadian athletes and entertainers

The tone here is generally warm and familiar rather than exotic or controversial.

3. Canada as principled or sovereign

Political podcasts — especially those reacting to U.S. politics — often frame Canada as:

defending its sovereignty,

resisting U.S. pressure,

or acting more predictably than the United States.

Some descriptions portray Canada as a moderating or stabilizing force in international affairs.

4. Canada as cooperative and pragmatic

A recurring geopolitical sentiment is that Canada is adaptable and pragmatic in trade and diplomacy:

balancing relations with China and the U.S.

navigating tariffs and energy disputes

participating in international coordination

The tone is usually analytical rather than emotional, but generally respectful.

Negative or Critical Sentiments

1. Canada as vulnerable to U.S. pressure

A major 2026 theme in the dataset is anxiety about U.S. assertiveness under Trump-related scenarios:

tariffs,

Greenland disputes,

energy conflicts,

military rhetoric,

sovereignty concerns.

Canada is sometimes portrayed as exposed or strategically vulnerable because of its proximity to the United States.

This is less “anti-Canada” sentiment than concern that Canada could be pushed around geopolitically.

2. Canada as the backdrop for disturbing crime stories

A surprisingly large share of mentions occur in:

murder podcasts,

disappearances,

serial killer stories,

custody disputes,

military scandals,

and paranormal stories.

Cities like Edmonton or regions like British Columbia often appear in narratives emphasizing hidden darkness beneath an orderly exterior.

This creates a recurring narrative pattern:

“Even in polite, peaceful Canada, terrible things happen.”

3. Economic unease

Some business/economic podcasts describe:

youth unemployment,

trade dependency,

energy disputes,

and shifting alliances.

The tone is not hostile, but Canada is occasionally depicted as economically constrained or strategically reactive.

4. Canada as secondary to U.S. narratives

In many descriptions, Canada appears mainly in relation to:

U.S. elections,

American military actions,

World Cup hosting,

or U.S.-China rivalry.

That can create an implicit sentiment that Canada is important, but not fully central.

Neutral / Recurring Identity Themes

A few broader patterns stood out repeatedly:

Hockey as shorthand for Canadian identity

Hockey references consistently carry positive or affectionate undertones.

Canada as “the North”

Many podcasts invoke Canada symbolically as:

remote,

cold,

rugged,

Arctic,

or expansive.

Canada as internationally familiar

The dataset suggests that Canada remains globally recognizable and culturally legible across many languages:

French

Italian

Dutch

Hindi

Filipino

English

That alone is notable — Canada appears as a routine reference point in international media.

Overall Impression

If I had to summarize the dominant emotional tone in one sentence, it would be:

Canada is portrayed less as a controversial nation than as a stable, recognizable, culturally respected society navigating external pressures and occasionally revealing darker stories beneath its polite image.

So the aggregate sentiment is: