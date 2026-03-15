The Audit

The Audit

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dan mcco's avatar
dan mcco
6h

Another reason could be that they person you vote for and elect can, for their own personal reasons, change your vote to a different party by crossing the floor.

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PETER AIELLO's avatar
PETER AIELLO
7h

We’re about to find out to our detriment should Carney get a majority exactly how destructive the elite thing can and will be to Canada.

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