The Audit

Kevan
7h

Certainly looks like a front for activist money laundering

Hansard Files
11h

MakeWay's 2024 CRA T3010 filings show the Foundation transferred $17.6 million to qualified donees while spending only 8% directly on programs. That's standard for donor-advised funds, but it does obscure end-use, especially with $10 million to Indigenous groups and environmental recipients. The PBO hasn't audited them yet, though foreign funding questions linger from earlier parliamentary probes. Worth watching if activism crosses into politics.

