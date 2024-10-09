The Audit

Susan Clayton
Oct 9, 2024

Thank you for exposing the UN. You are right, it is our money that is supporting the corruption in this organization so we have the right to know what is going on/how our money is being used by our government and discuss our concerns. In my more 'fanciful wishes' I would like to see a 'check list' on my tax return form that allows me to select where I want my tax dollars to go - I would leave the Global Affairs Canada box blank.

Mike
Oct 9, 2024Edited

Even before reading this article, I was thinking a little about the value that an international organization like a UN could provide. Please not the word could.

If someone comes to my house and assaults me, I can defend myself, but I also get the police involved. I think we do need an international organization that can call terrorists to account. When a country has to defend itself by invading another country, it generally doesn't work out in the long term.

As well I heard the head of the Red Cross talking about how they can't get aid into certain places because they have no way to protect themselves. So if there were international forces that could ensure safe passage of aid, that would be valuable.

But we don't have that in the current iteration of the UN. And some of that is corruption but also certainly the vetoes at the security council level play a role in that.

One question for the author. How do we put a value on the wars that have not happened because of the UN. If you look at why the UN came to be, it was to prevent future large scale wars. Canada lost 45000 lived in WW2. Is it fair to say that absent the UN, history since 1945 might have been different, and that not all that alternative history would have been as peaceful as things have been since then.

