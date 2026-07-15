The Audit

The Audit

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Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
8h

Thanks for looking into this David. Mainstream media should be doing at least the basics here. Too bad it doesn’t.

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Michelle Bradshaw's avatar
Michelle Bradshaw
5h

Another word salad with not enough data to support your opinion. Putting words down based on undiscovered evidence seems like it belongs in the fiction file. Pot kettle black? I don’t know but I guess you, like op-ed writers, gotta do something.

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