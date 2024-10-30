The Audit

The Audit

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Ken Schultz's avatar
Ken Schultz
Oct 30, 2024

David, I like the general thrust of what you are doing here. Now, having said that, I have a question.

You note that provincial governments receive transfer payments from the feds. As it happens, I am an Albertan so I will use my province as an example in this question. You note that Alberta receives about fifteen per cent of it's budget from the feds. I presume that you are speaking of items such as medicare transfers and similar sorts of programs - am I correct?

Now, given that this is a valid exercise - in my opinion, anyway - it seems to me that any intelligent province would consider the consequences of such a possibility and game plan the results. Of course, in Quebec (and possibly other provinces) that might well take the form of, "Well, if the feds are broke, we might as well leave it all behind and go for actual independence, so what are the economics of that?" On second thought, it seems to me very likely that Quebec has dealt with that question and perhaps we in Alberta should as well.

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2 replies by David Clinton and others
Phil Deon's avatar
Phil Deon
Oct 30, 2024

Thanks for another interesting perspective, David. The paragraph at the top of page 2 confuses me in that neither the link nor the graph below seen to show the national public debt over the years.

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