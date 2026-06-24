The Audit

The Audit

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
16h

While I commend the due regard for objectivity in this article, in a nation (entire western world) where balancing a budget, let alone reducing debt is so off-the-radar, it's like swatting flies on a carcass.

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Claudio Ramirez's avatar
Claudio Ramirez
21h

Interesting to note the federal vs municipal/provincial numbers.

The problem with this article really lies in the fact that measuring government ROI is hard, so the conclusion that the productivity of public sector employees is declining is pure speculation or opinion. How do you monetize government services like security, public trust, diplomacy, regulation. In some areas, you can, like 'increased exports, increased investment, or increased tax revenue', but in others not so easy to do, like improved health outcomes, reduced crime, etc.

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