The Audit

The Audit

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Anonymous
Apr 21, 2024

Theres a really good book called “Recoding america: why government is failing in the digial age and how we can do better” that does a good job on why digitizing govt doesn’t automatically improve things. One of her explanations was that govt digitizing doesn’t automatically improve productivity is that although they may digitize some parts of govt, they’re not improving the underlying processes so govt is still having to go through many hoops to deliver services. Another thing she mentioned is that policy making is considered a high status job but implementing them is considered low status grunt work. She also said that policy makers and the people implementing policies don’t communicate directly. And when they do, it tends to be a one way street (policy makers -> implementers).

Although she wrote this book about the US, im guessing the explanations are also relevant for canada

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Ken Schultz
Apr 21, 2024

Sir, I offer two comments.

First, as always, a very interesting read.

Second, you solicited comments about your voice over. First, the AI "voice" certainly is monotone; good for a chuckle by listeners but the "voice" certainly wouldn't understand that we are laughing at it. As for the basic idea of a aural version of the column, I am much more interested in the written version for two reasons.

Reason one: I always find a point in a column (any column, any publication) where I say something like, "Who is that?" "What is their position/expertise/etc." "Wasn't the opposite asserted above here?" and so forth and I then go back in the column to see what I erroneously glossed over, just plain well missed, etc. Much easier with the written format than the aural format.

Reason two: I am an old dog and hearing loss has set in so my listening skills are pretty inferior.

Oh, and by the way, I also remember those tax forms. In fact, as an accountant in the old days I was "the one" completing X gazillion of the things (first by hand and then by computer to be printed) and sending them to the various tax centres. By the end of my work life we had graduated to online filing; a mixed blessing, to be sure.

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