The Audit

The Audit

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Luke deGruchy's avatar
Luke deGruchy
5h

In my federal riding, about 250 people voted for the Libertarian candidate, so unfortunately, you may be right.

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Minimal Gravitas's avatar
Minimal Gravitas
7h

So, you’re a libertarian?

Finish your undergraduate and then pick a political ideology suited to the real world. Cmon in; the water’s great.

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