The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABossy's avatar
ABossy
May 8, 2024

I've been on enough condo co-ownership associations to understand that people vote for their own interests, rarely for the greater good. Do you think that bias might be overcome in your hypothetical proposal?

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
May 7, 2024

From my perspective, anything that impedes the growth and reach of leviathan is positive. Democracies all have a shelf life due to the effects of Alexander Tytler's thesis, essentially that two wolves and a sheep get to vote on what's for dinner. Unconstrained by our intentionally mercurial Constitution, Canadian statism is continually in ascendance regardless of which group of Jacobins and Bolsheviks or those that compromise with them is in power. Direct democracy tools such as recall, referenda, and initiatives all currently have overly high thresholds of signatures required to be put on ballots. Whether or not an online version as described by you might be positive would likely depend on the state of the culture and their interest in participation. Again, the most I could hope for is a slowing down of the journey to neo-feudalism thanks to the west being culturally and institutionally captured, and therefore politically in pursuit of.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture