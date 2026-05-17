The Audit

The Audit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean's avatar
Dean
1d

If you have two and a half hours and the willingness to fill out an electoral survey, surely that says something about demographics.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Clinton
Luke deGruchy's avatar
Luke deGruchy
1d

What about groups that don't fit nearly on the left-right axis, like libertarians?

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Clinton and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DBC Technology Services Inc · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture