The Audit

John Chittick
14h

My experience has been that professional associations, due to their government granted monopoly "right to practice" are more concerned with maintaining their monopoly and power over members than professionalism and as David points out they are all now captured by the latest flavor of the week (currently cultural Marxism), indigenous knowledge, alphabet people, climate hysteria, Hamas sympathies etc. and they are quite ruthless when it comes to cancelling member's "right to practice" when they wander off the narrative reservation irrespective of their level of professional work. I believe in Caveat Emptor and would be perfectly happy with eliminating all "right to practice" legislation for all professions and guilds. I used to be a certified lead Environmental Management System auditor and am familiar with standards associations such as ISO and CSA and I see no reason why voluntary standards cannot be developed and adopted by competing associations of practitioners for those discriminating customers and clients within a free market. You would find that the insurance industry would have a critical role in ensuring qualified practitioners for high risk activities.

Susan Clayton
16h

I am wondering what you might discover if you dug into other professional regulatory associations - e.g dentists, doctors... Similar governance structures...?

My other question: do these professional regulatory associations stray from their original mandates given there seems to be no checks for 'bias creep' and/or 'power creep'?

