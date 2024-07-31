The Audit

The Audit

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Jen Ross Holton's avatar
Jen Ross Holton
Aug 4, 2024

The Ministry of Education changes the curriculum and old textbooks don’t have the content needed for new units in courses. It happens about every 10 years in most subjects. I teach HS sciences and our textbooks are over 20 years old, literally falling apart. No funding has been provided in 20 years to purchase new texts.

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3 replies by David Clinton and others
Dean's avatar
Dean
Aug 1, 2024

How do history and math texts become outdated? Shakespeare? Philosophy? Grammar? Or have we stopped teaching that? I'm sure biology texts have a very short shelf life these days.

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1 reply by David Clinton
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