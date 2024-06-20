The Audit

The Audit

John Chittick
Jun 20, 2024

I'm reminded of the Vancouver Sun columns of Les Bewley, (a BC Judge) during the 1980s. Aside from his most memorable quip that, "humanities faculties should be replaced with library cards", he wrote a series on comparing one room schools of the 1920s with the level of basic knowledge taught then and now. He concluded that the one room schools that graduated grade ten students were given, based on exam material, the equivalent of first year undergraduate levels at today's universities. I don't imagine things have gotten any better after the ensuing 40 years. Given the institutional capture of today, vouchers and deregulation look like a good means of offering choice and escape for many.

Joan Semple
Jun 20, 2024

Wow, with those numbers I’m rather gobsmacked there are no ‘Curricular Police, Secondary’ on the sunshine list as well.

