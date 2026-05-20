The Audit

The Audit

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Syd (is not my real name)'s avatar
Syd (is not my real name)
1h

Interesting stats but they're only covering the resulting deaths, and only those recorded as related to the particular vehicles.

The real stats will be in the rise of rolled trucks, trucks hitting bridges, trucks going the wrong way on the road, trucks grossly overloaded, trucks grossly compromised with multiple safety factors - like

missing tires, broken hinge bolts, drivers wearing flipflops or driving barefooted, drivers grossly over safe driving time limits, broken axels, open trailer doors, unsecured loads, trucks wobbling between lanes eventually either causing or being the accident scene...

I could go on and I'm sure countless people could supply more data.

Because it is data - it's just not recorded.

And the major data NEVER recorded is the race of the driver.

Something so conveniently rejected as to boggle the mind of any sane person handing out licenses.

The deaths are only one part of the stats.

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1 reply by David Clinton
GJS's avatar
GJS
4h

I get that you have to use the data at hand, but fatalities maybe aren't necessarily the best metric. Passenger vehicles are simply safer than they used to be, for a few key reasons: universal adoption of life-saving technology like airbags; seatbelt usage is almost universal; and increased mass. On the latter, the average passenger vehicle is 200 kgs heavier than those of 25 years ago, and much of that added mass helps strengthen the frame and body "cage" that shields us from things like an 18 wheeler trying to share the front seat.

That said, as usual thanks for proving that anecdotes aren't data.

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1 reply by David Clinton
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