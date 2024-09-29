The Audit

The Audit

John
Sep 29, 2024

I'm a little bemused to find that families are the government's job. Where'd that come from?

How about just backing off and admitting that families are not the government's business; that families are the business of citizens and that the ONLY constructive thing a government could do would be to get out of the way.

Jay Garlough
Oct 4, 2024

Marriage & kids are strong social ties. In addition to the systemic supports for marriage and kids, the economies of scale really add up over a decade or two. Even something as simple as cars and insurance saved us thousands over the past decade or so. Changing primary owner to my partner and myself as a secondary driver (dispite having a clean record) meant lower fees on a shared asset. Heck even car rentals are $15/day for an additional driver unless there is proof the additional driver is your spouse.

At a more holistic level strong social connections add resilience. That resilience can increase the probability that when disruptions are introduced such as a job loss, a sickness, an eviction, etc the shared resources can help buffer what might send any individual with weak social supports into a dangerous downward spiral... affecting far more than just their income

