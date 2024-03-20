The Audit

The Audit

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Rick Gibson's avatar
Rick Gibson
Mar 20, 2024

Speaking as a retired family physician and retired senior health care administrator…..

There are many other first world countries that deliver better health outcomes at lower aggregate costs, so I’m not convinced that we can argue that our system is underfunded.

We’ve been living for a very long time with government rationing of health care supply. They ration the supply of providers, through limits on class sizes and training opportunities. They limit the number of hospitals and beds. They limit the number of diagnostic machines. They limit the number of surgeries. They limit what drugs are covered through pharmacare. Everything is limited. The response to limited supply in the face of rising demand is increased costs.

I was a practicing physician. Doctors aren’t starving. Doctors from all over the world want to come here to work, but their opportunities are limited. Canadians who trained overseas, at their own expense, have to fight for an opportunity to train and practice in their own country. Some folks will incur huge additional costs to train as doctors overseas when they can’t get into a Canadian medical school. There’s no shortage of people who want to work here as doctors, but the opportunities are limited by government. Meanwhile, you earn exactly the same whether you are a bad doctor or a good doctor, so why try too hard?

I suspect the same is true for other providers. My wife was a nurse, trained in the days when it was a three year hospital-based training program. Nowadays, nurses are university-educated in a four year program, it graduate without the skills needed to look after patients from day 1, so they need an “apprenticeship” before they can do the work. We’ve limited the number of training spots, raised the costs, and graduate less capable people with higher expectations. At the same time, we’ve centralized health care, and unionized everything, so a nurse is a nurse is a nurse and they all earn the same, based on seniority not merit. We are so desperate to staff the hospitals that every nurse gets a job.

At the same time, because we’ve made it so hard to get into medical school and nursing school, we don’t fail anybody, even the ones who shouldn’t be there!

Want to make it work better? Restore the free market. Throw open the doors to training to anybody who is motivated and willing to pay for the chance. Graduate only those who prove their merit. Let them work where they can find opportunity, and charge what they deserve. Let private agencies open hospitals where there’s a need and run those hospitals efficiently. A bit of competition would reward the efficient and those who do their job well, while driving down overall costs.

At the same, drop the idea that the public purse will pay for everything. The original idea was to avoid people being bankrupted by catastrophic health care costs. We’ve completely lost the plot on that, and now we cover everything from soup to nuts, no matter what the value proposition might tell us.

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5 replies by David Clinton and others
Dean's avatar
Dean
Mar 20, 2024

I'm not so sure there isn't enough money in the system. But I am sure that a lot of that money is wasted. I read somewhere that our ratio of managers to patients is ten times higher than Germanys, and their system is rated much higher than ours by the OECD. You also have people protecting their turf. My father-in-law was working in a hospital senior position when a new method of treating kidney stones was presented. It was less invasive. However the surgeons kicked up a fuss because they would lose out on the billing because the new procedure was done by radiologists. Turf wars. The OECD recognizes 28 or 30 health care systems that all rate better than Canada. And we rate just one step ahead of the US. So let's look at those other 28 systems and see what we can learn from them. And if we can improve the system, we might be able to attract more people to work in it.

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