The Audit

The Audit

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Hansard Files's avatar
Hansard Files
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Committees reported on just 37 out of 60 bills that became law in the 44th Parliament. I checked ourcommons.ca and the Industry committee tabled its first report on Canada's productivity gaps last week. Those studies might pack more punch than the minor bill tweaks. It makes you wonder if we need stronger follow-up on committee recommendations. https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/INDU/report-1/

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